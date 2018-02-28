Cambridge students take field trip to see ‘Black Panther’ screening

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WHDH) — Students from the Benjam Banneker Charter School took a field trip Wednesday to see superhero movie “Black Panther.”

Fifth and sixth grade students dressed in their best costumes inspired by the movie for the field trip. Teachers and students said they loved the movie, saying it was inspiring to see their own culture on the big screen.

“The students saw technology in action, science in action, women in power,” said Executive Director Sherley Bretous.

Students said their good work so far this school year earned them the special movie trip.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)