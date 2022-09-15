REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced that a Cambridge taxi driver is being held on $20,000 bail after he was charged with indecent assault and battery, as well as kidnapping charges.

In a press release, the DA’s office described how Transit Police responded to a sexual assault in progress at 3:50 a.m. on Saturday. Police said that they found Bereket Meshesha, 44, standing outside the rear driver’s door of his car with the victim in the back seat at an MBTA parking lot in Revere.

A witness told police that he had seen the victim slumped in the backseat of the car, with Meshesha allegedly touching the victim before he drove away from the scene.

The witness called the police after he said Meshesha returned and began touching the victim below the waist.

Meshesha admitted to picking the victim up outside a Boston nightclub around 2:30 a.m. The victim was hospitalized soon after officials arrived.

The driver was arraigned on Sept. 12 at Chelsea District Court and held in lieu of $20,000 bail. He was also ordered to stay away from the victim and surrender his passport.

Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden said in a statement that the office was committed to standing with the victim.

“Our office will give this victim all the support and services she needs to move forward through the process of holding this person accountable for his actions,” Hayden said.

The released mentioned that Meshesha will return to court Oct. 14 for a pre-trial hearing.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)