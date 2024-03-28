CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cambridge Public Schools teacher has been placed on administrative leave following his indictment on child rape charges, officials said Wednesday.

Jorge Alexis Bonilla has been indicted by a Middlesex Grand Jury on two counts of aggravated rape of a child and three counts of a rape of a child by force in connection with the sexual assault of two female victims who were known to him that occurred in 2014 and 2015, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

In a statement, Cambridge Public Schools said, “Cambridge Public Schools learned that a teacher at the Amigos School has been charged with sexual assault. The employee is on administrative leave. The individual was not a CPS employee at the time the alleged assault occurred. It is important to note that the district’s employment process includes criminal record checks and the National Criminal Background Fingerprint check in addition to personal and professional references, educational and employment background checks.”

Bonilla is slated to be arraigned April 1 in Middlesex Superior Court.

No additional information was immediately available.

