CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cambridge Public Schools teacher pleaded not guilty to child rape charges Monday.

Jorge Alexis Bonilla, a fourth grade teacher at the Amigos School, Bonilla was placed on administrative leave last week following his indictment.

Bonilla is charged with two counts of aggravated rape of a child and three counts of a rape of a child by force in connection with the sexual assault of two female victims who were known to him that occurred in 2014 and 2015, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

He was not an employee of Cambridge Public Schools at the time of the alleged assault.

In a statement Wednesday, Cambridge Public Schools said, “Cambridge Public Schools learned that a teacher at the Amigos School has been charged with sexual assault. The employee is on administrative leave. The individual was not a CPS employee at the time the alleged assault occurred. It is important to note that the district’s employment process includes criminal record checks and the National Criminal Background Fingerprint check in addition to personal and professional references, educational and employment background checks.”

Cambridge 4th grade school teacher Jorge Bonilla pleads not guilty today to sexually assaulting 2 girls a decade ago before he was a teacher at the Amigo School…Bonilla,who’s on administrative leave,had no comment leaving court #7News pic.twitter.com/q3nwQkE7t2 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) April 1, 2024

