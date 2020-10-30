Cambridge to conduct virus testing 7 days a week, offer more locations

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge health officials will be offering residents COVID-19 testing seven days a week and at more locations, officials said on Friday.

The testing is being offered all week long and at more locations as part of the Cambridge Pandemic Collaborative. The goal is to establish a long-term, sustainable and scalable structure for coronavirus testing and vaccine distribution once a vaccine becomes available, according to health officials.

A drive-thru site will be open on Sundays and Thursdays beginning on Nov. 1 in the upper parking garage of the CambridgeSide on First Street, officials said. Appointments can be made from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at that site.

During the same time frame on Saturdays, the Pisani Center on Washington Street will conduct testing for COVID-19. Those wanting a test on Monday, Tuesday or Friday can visit the former Fire and Ice on Church Street between the hours of 12 p.m. starting on Nov. 9.

St. John the Evangelist Church on Mass. Ave. will also conduct testing on Wednesdays between the hours of 10 a.m and 6 p.m.

All appointments can be made through the city’s website.

