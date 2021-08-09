CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge will open cooling centers starting Wednesday as temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s.

The city will open a cooling center at the Field House at the War Memorial Recreation Center at 1640 Cambridge Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, officials said. Library branches will also be open during that time.

Officials recommended all visitors wear masks while indoors.

