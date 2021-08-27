CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge is the latest Massachusetts community to reinstate their indoor mask mandate.

The city issued an emergency order Friday requiring the use of face masks in indoor public places beginning Sept. 3 at 8 a.m.

This mandate applies to anyone over 2 years old with exceptions in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health guidelines.

“I am grateful to everyone in Cambridge who has taken our public health guidance seriously, gotten vaccinated, and done their part to help protect themselves and our community,” Cambridge City Manager Louis A. DePasquale said. “With the rapid rise of the Delta variant, we are issuing this mask order for indoor public places to reduce the spread of the virus and to protect those who live, work, learn, or visit our city. As we have done throughout the pandemic, we will take a data and science-informed approach to our pandemic response.”

Boston reinstated their indoor mask mandate Friday.

Today, the City of Cambridge issued an Emergency Order requiring the use of face masks in indoor public places, effective 8 a.m. Friday, September 3, 2021. Learn more – https://t.co/2XVxXM44S4 #CambMA pic.twitter.com/rFQgj6rYxY — City of Cambridge (@CambMA) August 27, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)