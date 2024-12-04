CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - City officials helped unveil new street signs in Cambridge Wednesday that include the Massachusett language in addition to English.

The changes were made on signs from First through Eighth streets, with the goal of expanding recognition of Indigenous peoples in Cambridge, according to the city.

The color purple was chosen for the part of the signs with the Massachusett language, because it is the color of the quahog clam shell — used to make wampum beads, the city said.

City officials said this is just one part of their project to celebrate the Native history in and around the city.

