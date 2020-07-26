Cambridge Whole Foods employees protest again following class action lawsuit over Black Lives Matter masks

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Whole Foods employees in Cambridge held another protest in front of the store on Saturday – this after filing a class action lawsuit against the company.

Workers there claim their civil rights are being violated because the store has not allowed them to work if they continue to wear a Black Lives Matter face mask.

Several employees were sent home for wearing the masks last month.

“We need to be the face of Whole Foods, telling everybody, ‘Yes, Black lives matter, the person helping you believes Black lives matter,'” one protester said.

The company said the masks violate the store’s dress code, which prohibits slogans or logos.

