BOSTON (WHDH) - A 29-year-old Cambridge woman is facing charges after prosecutors said she stabbed a restaurant employee at a Chinese restaurant in Boston Sunday night.

Boston police in a statement said officers responded to the scene at 1 Harrison Avenue near 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers later arrested Alicia Morasse near the intersection of Stuart Street and Church Street and recovered a knife from her backpack, according to police.

Morasse appeared in court on Monday to face charges including assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, vandalizing property, and threat to commit a crime.

As she was arraigned, a prosecutor in Morasse’s case said she entered the Chinese restaurant and ordered food before getting into an argument with restaurant employees. When employees tried to remove Morasse from the restaurant, the prosecutor said, the argument turned physical, with Morasse appearing to make stabbing motions at one employee’s head.

The prosecutor said witnesses told investigators they saw Morasse holding a knife in her hand. Once officers arrived on scene, they also found the victim with a cut above their left ear.

Boston police said officers found surveillance video of the incident and used an image of Morasse to help track her down.

Once she was in custody, the prosecutor said, the victim identified Morasse as his attacker.

A judge ordered Morasse be held without bail following her arraignment. She is due back in court on Aug. 8.

