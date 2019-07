Cambridge woman hospitalized after being pulled from Wellfleet pond

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cambridge woman has been hospitalized after Wellfleet emergency responders pulled her from a pond Saturday evening.

Police and firefighters responded to Long Pond at 5:10 p.m. for reports of a body floating in the water. Two swimmers allegedly found an unresponsive 77-year-old woman from Cambridge, and responders began performing CPR on her.

The woman was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. No other information was immediately available.

