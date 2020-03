CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Cambridgeside Galleria will shut down for at least a week due to coronavirus concerns.

The mall announced it would be closed through March 29.

The Cheesecake Factory in the mall will remain open for curbside-to-go and delivery service, and the Best Buy will also be open for curbside pickup.

