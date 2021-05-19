(WHDH) — A terrifying moment was caught on camera when a man allegedly attempted to kidnap an 11-year-old girl in West Pensacola, Florida on Tuesday.

Video released by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office showed the girl waiting at a bus stop on Old Corry Field Road and Perdido Street around 7 a.m. when a white Dodge Journey pulled up near her.

A man, who was reportedly armed with a knife, got out of the vehicle and ran after the girl before tackling her to the ground.

She was able to break free and run away as the man got back in his car and fled the scene.

The sheriff’s office says the girl is safe with her family.

Sheriff Chip Simmons announced later that day that, “We have caught the animal that tried to kidnap an 11-year old girl.”

Jared Paul Stanga, 30, was taken into custody on charges of attempted kidnapping of a child under 13 and aggravated assault and battery.

