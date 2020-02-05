HAMERSVILLE, Ohio (WHDH) — A surveillance camera captured the terrifying moment when a school bus carrying numerous students flipped onto its side in Hamersville, Ohio on Monday afternoon.

The bus could be seen traveling down the road when the driver, for an unknown reason, lost control, causing it to crash.

The bus came to a rest on its side, prompting students to use the back emergency exit to get off.

Authorities say no one was seriously injured.

