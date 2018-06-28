Cameras capture moment driver crashes into Chelmsford jewelry store

A car crashed through the front of a jewelry store in Chelmsford Thursday. Courtesy Chelmsford Police Department.

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Surveillance cameras captured the terrifying moment when a 61-year-old driver crashed through the front of a jewelry store in Chelmsford Thursday.

Charles Frederick Jewelers owner Richard Romano said he was showing jewelry to two women when a red sedan came crashing through the front door.

“Once I heard the first noise I knew something was wrong,” Romano said. “That’s when the car continued to come into the store.”

In the surveillance recording, he can be seen covering his mouth in disbelief before turning to help the driver.

“I walked up to the car, she looked okay,” he said. “I told her to turn the ignition off.”

The driver from Tyngsborough, whose name was not released, told police she mistook the gas pedal for the brake.

“If someone was looking at the stuff in the front case, they would have been plowed into the wall,” said Romano’s friend, Jan Gallagher. “So that was really lucky that these people were in front and not in the back.”

Crews spent the afternoon cleaning up the scene.

