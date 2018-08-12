GREENLAND, N.H. (AP) — The children and driver who were injured in a bus crash in New Hampshire on Friday have been released from area hospitals.

The Portland Press Herald reports the 21-year-old driver of the Kittery, Maine, recreation department van will be placed on leave while the town investigates the circumstances of the crash.

Kittery town manager Kendra Amaral said Sunday that everyone who was injured has been released from area hospitals, including a child who was transported to a Boston hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the bus was carrying 11 children between the ages of 7 and 9, and two camp counselors to an adventure park when the driver suffered a medical emergency and drove off Interstate 95 and into a tree. Police have not said what the medical emergency was.

