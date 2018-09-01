Cape Ann camp notifies parents of counselor’s arrest

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - The Chief Executive Officer of the North Shore branch of the YMCA alerted parents on Saturday, to the arrest of a staff member accused of behaving inappropriately towards a camper.

Gloucester police arrested Chris Brayton-Tedesco at his home in Gloucester after a fellow counselor at Camp Spindrift reported what they believed to be inappropriate behavior between Tedesco and an underage camper on August 15.

Officials at the YMCA say that they immediately suspended Tedesco and reported the allegations to the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families. Tedesco was fired from his position on August 17.

They say that the suspect underwent regular and thorough background checks as recently as May and routine safety training.

“We had no cause to suspect improper behavior, which is part of what makes this situation so shocking and devastating,” YMCA North Shore CEO Chris Lovasco said in a statement.

Letters have gone out to parents of children attending this summer camp informing them of the incident.

Tedesco was arraigned in Gloucester District Court and is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

