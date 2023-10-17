BOSTON (WHDH) - Wallpapering buildings outside TD Garden in Boston, Israeli supporters want you to see the faces everywhere you look.

They are babies, women and senior citizens taken out of Israel by Hamas terrorists. Their faces and information are now on flyers as part of a campaign that has taken off globally, including in Massachusetts.

“We want to raise awareness so people here in America will know the real story behind it — so they’ll know what’s happening,” said Orit Aviv while posting flyers on Tuesday.

On a Zoom call with international media outlets, Renana Gome said she was on the phone with her two sons, ages 16 and 12, when they were kidnapped by the terrorists.

“I could hear my youngest who was on the phone with me with his phone saying ‘Don’t take me. I’m too young,’” Gome said. “And that was the last I heard of them since last Saturday, Oct. 7. I’ve heard nothing. I know nothing of their whereabouts.”

Like so many loved ones of the hostages, Gome feels helpless.

“I tried to get help, to send them a neighbor or anything, but no one would go out because there were terrorists outside,” Gome said.

Two Israeli artists out of New York have since created flyers and set up a website where relatives and friends of people abducted in Israel can submit information.

The flyers show the word “KIDNAPPED” in bold print with a picture of a person taken by terrorists. They are taped to trees and stuck on utility boxes locally.

“We think that people should be aware of the fact that these are not only Israelis,” said Retsef Levi while posting flyers. “There are actually US citizens among these kidnapped people.

In Brookline, the Israel Book Shop offered space for the flyers in its front windows.

“She said ‘How many can you put up?’” said Miriam Natan Creighton of the Israel Book Shop. “I said ‘Give me as many as you can.’”

“I feel like, when people see it, maybe they will react to it and it’s important to us,” Creighton continued. “…This comes from the heart. We want to do something that the world will see or people will see.”

The Israeli government estimates that about 200 people were taken hostage during attacks earlier this month.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)