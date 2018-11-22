Campaign urges Mainers home for holidays to move back home

A new campaign is urging Mainers home for the holidays to move back to Maine for a job.

The Portland Press Herald reports that the workforce program Live and Work in Maine is handing out free branded T-shirts, stickers, postcards and drink coolers to two dozen Maine restaurants Thanksgiving weekend.

Live and Work in Maine engagement director Nate Wildes said the program hopes to encourage potential “boomerangs” to move back to Maine.

It’s the first time that the two-year-old program is trying such an outreach program.

Live and Work in Maine initially focused on encouraging tourists to move to Maine. Its website includes job listings, descriptions of various parts of the state and company profiles.

