HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - A store in Hull that is filled with donated toys for families is need suffered water damage over the weekend and now the owner is making a call out for more donations.

Laurie Good said she walked into Campbell Christmas Angels over the weekend to find that a sprinkler line had been hit by accident, leading to water spraying through the Nantasket Avenue location. The water, she said, went down the stairs, through a door and onto the toys.

For more than 11 years, Good has been playing the role of Mrs. Claus, collecting toys for families who have a hard time getting toys for their little ones on Christmas.

Families are selected to come into the store to shop for toys, bedding, and coats — free of charge.

But now everything on the shelves, a mix of generous donations and Good’s own contribution, are damaged. And with no insurance, she’s left picking up the mess.

“Down there it was raining on me I was trying to move things but I didn’t know what to do where to put it because the water was still coming down,” she recalled.

“I feel like I’m going to miss somebody and its important to do as many … I get very emotional because its important to me to make sure no child gets missed at Christmas.”

The organization has a big fundraising event each year. This year’s Annual Day of Giving event will be held Nov. 30 at the Hull Knights of Columbus from 2 to 6 p.m.

Donations can be dropped of Sunday mornings from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can also contact the Campbell Christmas Angels through the website, https://campbellchristmasangels.org/ or via their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/campbellchristmasangels?mibextid=LQQJ4d.

