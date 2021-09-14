DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - As the votes were tallied Tuesday night, supporters for City Councilor Andrea Cambell gathered in Dorchester for a watch party.

Earlier in the day, she met up with prospective voters to share her platform with them once more before casting their ballots.

Over the course of her campaign, she has made it clear that bringing “the city together to break the cycles of inequality and injustice,” is her main goal.

Affordable housing is also a central figure in her campaign for mayor.

Campbell was elected councilor in 2015 and serves District 4 which is primarily made up of Dorchester and Mattapan.

