BOSTON (WHDH) - At a rally Tuesday outside of the statehouse, Massachusetts Attorney General (AG) Andrea Joy Campbell announced she will join 21 other AGs and three governors in filing a lawsuit against the Trump administration for suspending the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

“More than one million people in Massachusetts rely on SNAP to put food on the table,” said AG Campbell. “Despite having the money to fund SNAP, the Trump Administration is creating needless fear, angst and harm for millions of families and their children especially as we approach the holidays. It is past time for the Trump Administration to act to help, rather than harm, those who rely on our government.”

SNAP helps over 40 million Americans buy food, but has been suspended due to the ongoing government shutdown.



