Camper goes up in flames after colliding with car in Charlton

CHARLTON, MA (WHDH) - A camper went up in flames Tuesday night after colliding with a car in Charlton, fire officials said.

Firefighters responding around 6 p.m. to a report of a motor vehicle fire found an RV engulfed in flames on the side of the road near O’Malley’s Truck & Auto Body.

A driver pulling through the parking lot struck the parked camper, sparking a fire, according to officials.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional details were available.

