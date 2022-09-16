BOSTON (WHDH) - Students and staff at Northeastern University are continuing with college life as investigators look into whether or not a detonation that injured a staff member was actually a hoax, according to 7NEWS sources.

It was Tuesday night when a staff member at Holmes Hall reportedly suffered a hand injury after a package described as a pelican case detonated.

However, it was not long before law official sources told 7NEWS the incident was being investigated as a possible hoax.

“People are overwhelmed,” said Lisa Markland, a university employee. “And some people are just doing some things to potentially get attention and if that’s the case, that’s really unfortunate.”

Sources said investigators have interviewed the injured staff member, who is standing by his account of what happened Tuesday. They are also reviewing security footage around the area of the apparent detonation.

Meanwhile, experts are still processing a one-page, typed letter that railed against virtual reality and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, analyzing whether any of it rises to the level of a threat.

Boston Police said their investigation along with the Joint Terrorism Task Force is ongoing. Meanwhile, the university itself has emphasized in updates to the campus community that it is safe and secure.

In the meantime, some students and staff have been left to wait and wonder if there will be an arrest. Others, meanwhile, are looking to move on.

“I think that all of us were thinking that (the explosion) was something that did substantial damage to the school or something like that and now, we’re hearing that it was like, just a tiny explosion, if it happened at all,” one student told 7NEWS.

“Maybe some people might (want to know who did it) – I’m kind of just going back to my regular schedule,” said another student

Counselors for students troubled by Tuesday’s events were made available by Northeastern as they returned to class the following day.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)