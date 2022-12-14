MEDFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities at Tufts University have asked the campus community to evacuate three buildings on campus after receiving a report of a bomb threat.

Tufts University Police asked that those on the Medford/Somerville campus evacuate Ballou Hall, Miller Hall, and the Campus Center immediately.

The public is being asked to avoid the area, with authorities requesting that anyone in the affected buildings leave immediately with their belongings.

TuftsAlert BOMB THREAT Medford/Somerville campus. Evacuate Ballou Hall, Miller Hall, Campus Center immediately. Take belongings with you. Follow instructions from authorities. Avoid the area. — Tufts Emerg Mgmt (@TuftsReady) December 14, 2022

