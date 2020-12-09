Canada approves Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as US prepares for its own decision

FILE - This May 4, 2020, file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, shows the first patient enrolled in Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. (Courtesy of University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP, File)

(CNN) — Canada’s health department on Wednesday gave emergency approval to a coronavirus vaccine for its own country, a day before the United States’ Food and Drug Administration is due to meet about whether to do the same.

Health Canada determined the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for Covid-19 meets the department’s safety, efficacy and quality requirements for use in Canada, the department said Wednesday. The decision comes a week after the United Kingdom approved the vaccine there.

Further details from Health Canada are expected to be announced later Wednesday, but Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week that Canada would receive an initial shipment of 249,000 doses by the end of the year and expected Canada’s first vaccinations to occur sometime next week.

In the United States, meanwhile, an official said Covid-19 vaccines would be distributed to vulnerable populations within days of any decision to authorize them.

The FDA will meet Thursday to discuss whether to grant emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine candidate in the US. A decision could come within days of that meeting, officials say.

The meeting comes as coronavirus hospitalizations in the US and average daily cases are at an all-time high.

After any EUA is made, “we will start to have shots in arms within 96 hours” of that decision, Gen. Gustave Perna, chief operating officer of the federal government’s Operation Warp Speed vaccine initiative, said Tuesday. “That’s what I believe with all my heart.”

The FDA also intends to deliberate on a separate vaccine candidate, from Moderna, on December 17.

Assuming the vaccines are approved, “20 million people should get vaccinated in just the next several weeks,” US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told CNN on Wednesday.

Governors are prioritizing who would get the vaccines first in their states, though health care workers and the most vulnerable, including residents of long-term care facilities, are expected to be first in line.

In the United States, Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are soaring.

The US has averaged 206,152 new cases a day over the last seven days — the country’s highest average in the pandemic so far.

And 104,600 Covid-19 patients were reported in US hospitals Tuesday, also a high for the pandemic, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

The country’s average number of daily coronavirus deaths across a week — 2,230 — is close to the highest-ever average of 2,241 recorded on April 24, Johns Hopkins University data show. In total, more than 287,000 people in the US have died of the virus.

More than 15.2 million official Covid-19 cases have been reported, according to data from JHU, though researchers believe the actual number of infections is much higher.

If vaccine approvals happen as hoped — including potentially for other manufacturers early next year — the wider US public could start to see vaccines available in February and March, Azar told CNN’s “New Day” Wednesday.

The White House coronavirus task force has warned that current vaccination plans wouldn’t reduce the spread of Covid-19 until at least the late spring.

UK asks people with severe allergies to abstain from Pfizer vaccine for now

People with a “significant history of allergic reactions” should not be given the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, UK health authorities said Wednesday, after two health care workers had allergic reactions after receiving a shot.

The UK, which already has approved the vaccine, began administering it to thousands of people there on Tuesday.

The new precautionary advice on allergies was given after two health care workers “responded adversely” following their shots Tuesday, National Health Service England said Wednesday.

The two recipients had an unspecified history of allergic reactions, and both carried adrenaline autoinjectors. Both are recovering, officials said.

But because of the two incidents, “any person with a history of a significant allergic reaction to a vaccine, medicine or food (such as previous history of anaphylactoid reaction or those who have been advised to carry an adrenaline autoinjector) should not receive the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine,” the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said in new advice Wednesday, according to PA Media.

The MHRA said it will issue updated advice once it reviews the two cases. Pfizer issued a statement saying it was supporting the investigation.

Azar, the US health and human services secretary, said he wants to make sure the FDA examined the UK allergic reaction data when it discusses the Pfizer vaccine Thursday.

“FDA is not going to cut any corners,” Azar told CNN Wednesday.

People with a history of severe reactions to vaccines were not included in its vaccine trial, according to Pfizer data released by the FDA on Tuesday.

Dr. Paul Offit, a vaccine expert at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, told CNN that roughly one of every 1.4 million vaccine doses in the US is complicated by a severe allergic reaction.

In the case of the Pfizer vaccine, he said it will be important for UK officials to find out exactly what component of the vaccine caused the reactions in the two patients, so that the country could offer tailored guidance rather than a “blanket recommendation.”

Pull together for holiday season, experts say

As Covid-19 hospitalizations increase, doctors and nurses around the country are warning that they’re low on space and energy to take care of patients.

And some states and communities are responding by ramping up or extending social restrictions.

In Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday said she will extend the state’s “safer at home” order for six weeks. That order requires people to wear face coverings while in public and in close contact with others.

As more holidays approach, Americans increasingly need to pull together to mitigate the pandemic’s impacts, experts have said.

The US already was recording 40,000 to 70,000 new coronavirus cases daily in September and October, before a severe fall surge picked up in November — and spread from Thanksgiving gatherings will result “in a surge upon a surge,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said.

Families and friends gathering for Christmas and Hanukkah could add another spike to the mix, making impacts of the pandemic even worse in December and January, Fauci said Tuesday in a discussion with the National Urban League.

“We’re going to be asking people to do something that is difficult and maybe even painful, particularly at the family level, is to tell people, unless it’s absolutely necessary, not to travel,” he said. “We said that over Thanksgiving and we’re saying the same thing over Christmas.”

Study finds evidence of coronavirus in Italy in late 2019

Traces of the novel coronavirus were recently identified in a swab specimen collected from a child in Italy in early December 2019, according to a study published Tuesday in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases.

The authors say this is the earliest evidence of a coronavirus patient in Italy — about three months before the country’s first officially reported case.

Researchers from the University of Milan examined 39 specimens that had been collected from patients suspected of having measles from September 2019 to February 2020. All had tested for negative for measles, but in the new analysis, one sample was positive for coronavirus.

The swab specimen was collected from a 4-year-old boy who lived outside of Milan and had no history of travel.

The child had a cough and stuffy nose on November 21 and was taken to the hospital for vomiting and respiratory symptoms on November 30, authors Antonella Amendola and Silvia Bianchi wrote. On December 1, he developed a “measles-like rash” and on December 5 — 14 days after symptoms began — a specimen was collected to test for measles.

“These findings, in agreement with other evidence of early Covid-19 spread in Europe, advance the beginning of the outbreak to late autumn 2019,” they wrote.

Other studies have suggested the virus was circulating in Italy earlier than confirmed, including tests on wastewater samples in Milan that found evidence of the virus as early as mid-December.

