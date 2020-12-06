Canadian choir creates pandemic version of Mariah Carey Christmas favorite

A Canadian choir got creative during the pandemic.

The group released a pandemic-themed parody of Mariah Carey single “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

The song conducted over video conference mentions social distancing, PPE and flattening the curve.

Members of the choir say they released an “I Will Social Distance From You” parody to spread cheer while reminding people to wear a mask and social distance during the holidays.

