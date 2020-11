Officials in Canada have an important warning for motorists: Watch out for salt-slurping moose.

A highway alert system is warning drivers about the animals, which are attracted to salt that ends up on cars driving on roads in the winter.

It can lead animals too close to cars and cause crashes, officials said.

