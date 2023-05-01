(CNN) — Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot died at 84, spokesperson Victoria Lord tells CNN.

Gordon died of natural causes at 7:30 pm Monday at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto, she said.

On April 11, Lightfoot canceled his 2023 US and Canada concert schedule due to “health related issues,” according to a Facebook post.

Lightfoot found success on the the US pop charts in 1970 with the song “If You Could Read My Mind.” That track also earned the artist his second of four Grammy nominations, that one for best pop vocal performance, male.

His 1976 ballad about the sinking of a Great Lakes cargo ship, “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” reached No.2 on the Billboard charts. Other hits include “Carefree Highway” and “Sundown.”

