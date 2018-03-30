Canadian teen wins $1 million after buying first lottery ticket on 18th birthday

MONTREAL, QUEBEC (WHDH) — Charlie Lagarde won $1 million on her 18th birthday after buying her first lottery ticket.
Lagarde bought her ticket, along with a bottle of sparkling wine, at Couche-Tard and will now receive $1,000 every week for the rest of her life.
“I want to study photography. One of my dreams would be to work for National Geographic,” said Lagarde.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)