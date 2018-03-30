Canadian teen wins $1 million after buying first lottery ticket on 18th birthday

MONTREAL, QUEBEC (WHDH) — Charlie Lagarde won $1 million on her 18th birthday after buying her first lottery ticket.

Lagarde bought her ticket, along with a bottle of sparkling wine, at Couche-Tard and will now receive $1,000 every week for the rest of her life.

“I want to study photography. One of my dreams would be to work for National Geographic,” said Lagarde.

Pour fêter ses 18 ans, elle s'achète son tout premier billet de loterie et… gagne le gros lot! Charlie recevra 1000$ par semaine pour le restant de ses jours! #Gagnantàvie https://t.co/c2h4XAm2jz #NosGagnants pic.twitter.com/XyPNTRestO — LotoQuebec (@LotoQuebec) March 26, 2018

