Candidate calls for recount in Boston City Council at-large race

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston City Council candidate is calling for a recount following a close election for the fourth at-large seat.

Alejandra St. Guillen fell just 10 votes behind Julia Mejia for the city council seat.

St. Guillen had conceded earlier in the night but once the final results were announced, she called for a recount.

Three incumbents are keeping their at-large seats, including Michelle Wu with almost 21 percent of the vote, Annissa Essaibi George with nearly 17 percent of the vote, and Michael Flaherty with more than 16 percent of the vote.

Boston also had a non-binding question on the ballot asking voters if they support changing the name of Dudley Square in Roxbury to Nubian Square as part of a broader movement to remove symbols and monuments associated with the slave trade.

More than 54 percent of voters said “no” to the name change.

