Candidate reconsiders ‘stomp’ your face video

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican gubernatorial nominee is taking down a video posted online in which he advises Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf to put on a catcher’s mask because he’s going to stomp all over his face with golf spikes.

Scott Wagner said in a separate video statement hours later Friday that he had used a poor choice of words, and that his passion shouldn’t be confused with anger.

Wagner made the earlier comments in a nearly 3-minute Facebook video post. His campaign had said they weren’t to be taken literally, but were a metaphor for how he’ll approach the campaign’s final stretch before the Nov. 6 election.

Wolf’s campaign says the comments show Wagner is “unhinged and unfit for office.”

It’s the latest comment Wagner’s made that references violence.

Full video of GOP candidate Scott Wagner threatening Gov. Tom Wolf: "You better put a catcher's mask on your face because I'm going to stomp all over your face with golf spikes." pic.twitter.com/Whh6TdsOXz — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) October 12, 2018

