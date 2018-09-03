Candidates for governor, US Senate speak out ahead of primary election

BOSTON (WHDH) - The races for Massachusetts governor and U.S. Senate will take center stage Tuesday when Bay Staters head to the polls to vote in the primary election. They shared some final messages Monday as they toured the state.

Gov. Charlie Baker spoke with 7News as he greeted voters at the annual Labor Day parade in Marlborough Monday morning. He says the state has good momentum under his leadership and he wants another four years in office.

“Massachusetts is heading in the right direction. We’ve got more people working than at any time,” he said. “We’ve added 180,0000 new jobs since we took office. We have the lowest dropout rate and the highest graduation rate we’ve ever had.”

One of the Democrats running for governor couldn’t disagree more. Needham’s Jay Gonzalez, who once served as Secretary of Administration and Finance under former Gov. Deval Patrick, says he’d be a better choice.

“Fix our transportation system, make sure we’ve got an education system that’s great for every child,” he said. “Unlike my competitor in the Democratic primary, I have leadership experience in state government.”

On the Republican side, Baker is facing a challenge from conservative pastor Scott Lively. He says he’d clean up waste, fraud and abuse.

“It’s corruption, it’s corruption, and that’s got to stop,” he said. “I stand on ethics. We’re going to bring ethics back into government. We’re going to stop patronage. We’re going to stop the sanctuary cities.”

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren is also up for reelection. She says she’s worked hard for the people of Massachusetts.

“I have now done 34 town halls. I have been all across the Commonwealth. I am focused on my senate race,” she said. “I am focused on being the kind of senator that can represent Massachusetts with honesty and integrity.”

Three Republicans are battling for primary votes to face Warren in the general election. One of them, Whitman state representative Geoff Diehl. He served as President Donald Trump’s campaign co-chair in Massachusetts.

“Currently our senior senator seems to be focused on making a run for the White House and has done very little to help Massachusetts,” he said. “I’ll have a seat at the table down in Washington that will ultimately deliver for the people of our state.”

Former Massachusetts Republican Party Executive Director Beth Lindstrom is also running for U.S. Senate. She ran former Sen. Scott Brown’s successful 2010 campaign.

“I’m a mom. I’m a small business owner. I’ve been involved in four start-up companies,” she said. “I’m the first woman to direct the lottery. I sat on Gov. Romney’s cabinet. I understand what it’s like to create jobs.”

Independent candidate Shiva Ayyadurai first entered the race as a Republican but later withdrew and is now running as an Independent.

“I believe that America deserves better than the establishment of Republicans and Democrats who sold out the working people,” he said. “We’re running as Independent because Massachusetts is where the revolution began.”

Democrat Bob Massie is also running in the primary for governor and Republican John Kingston is running in the primary for U.S. Senate.

