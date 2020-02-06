Candidates looking to gain momentum in NH after latest 7NEWS/EMERSON COLLEGE TRACKING POLL

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Andrew Yang, Tulsi Gabbard, Tom Steyer and Deval Patrick have arrived in New Hampshire and are looking to gain momentum while campaigning in the Granite State.

All four are polling at less that 10 percent in the recent 7News/Emerson College tracking poll for likely voters in New Hampshire.

Billionaire Tom Steyer, polling a 1 percent and down a point in the recent poll, said he can remain competitive with a diverse coalition of supporters.

“I can take down Trump. I can beat Trump on the economy, he’s obviously running on the economy. I’ve built a business over 30 years, I can get on the stage with him and show that he’s a liar,” Steyer said.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang has a busy schedule, and he will need the support.

The latest poll has Yang polling at 4 percent, down 2 percent since Wednesday.

He says his campaign has a ton of momentum in New Hampshire.

Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick will also be campaigning, even though he’s dropped a percentage point and is polling at 0 percent.

He believes hw is picking up momentum in New Hampshire by engaging with voters despite recent polling.

Hawaii Congresswoman and military veteran Tulsi Gabbard is also looking to gain support in the New Hampshire primary.

She skipped campaigning in Iowa to build on the momentum she has in the state.

Gabbard polling at 5 percent, down a point since Tuesday.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)