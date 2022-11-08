Voters are voicing their choice today, hitting the polls to vote in races that could dramatically shift the balance of power in Washington.

New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan and her Republican challenger Don Bolduc both voted this morning. Each took the opportunity to make a final push for voters.

Hassan made her final argument saying, “We need to have an economy that works for everybody. We need to protect Social Security and Medicare. We need to make sure that we’re continuing the work of lowering peoples costs. And we need to protect a woman’s most fundamental freedom.”

Bolduc said he’s confident ahead of tonight’s race, saying of Hassan, “She’s tone deaf and not focusing on the right issues. The right issues is heating and eating. That’s what people are voting on in the voting booth.”

In Massachusetts, candidates for governor hit the polls as well. Attorney General Maura Healey voted by mail last month. She tweeted at the time, “Voting by mail is quick, safe, and easy, so that’s how I’m casting my ballot this year.”

Her opponent, Republican Geoff Diehl, voted in Whitman. He said, “I think it’s going to be a very close race but I do think that what we’re seeing as far as the trends with early voting versus what we’re seeing with our enthusiasm. I think we have a great shot at this. Republicans are always down in polls in Massachusetts. But on Election Day, I think, this when people really, that is the ultimate poll that counts.”

Polls are open until at least 7pm, depending on the location, in New Hampshire. Polls close at 8pm in Massachusetts.

