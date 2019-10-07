PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Community members held a candlelight vigil Sunday night for a Revere woman who was shot and killed in Providence, Rhode Island last week.

Berta Perreira-Roldan was celebrating her birthday on Sept. 29 when she was fatally shot outside of a nightclub just before 2 a.m.

A second woman was injured in the shooting but she survived.

The victims did not know each other.

Police say the two women were not the intended targets.

No arrests have been made at this time.

