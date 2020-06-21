Candlelight vigil planned for beloved school nurse killed in Braintree

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A candlelight vigil has been planned for 8:30 p.m. on Monday for a beloved school nurse killed in Braintree.

Community members will gather on JFK Memorial Drive to honor Laurie Melchionda who was killed at her home on Wednesday morning.

Melchionda served as the director of health services for Weston Public Schools.

Her former neighbor, Robert Bonang, 61, of Marshfield, is currently being held without bail for her murder.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)