FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Franklin community members are slated to gather on Sunday for a candlelight vigil honoring Shirley Owen, who was allegedly murdered by her ex-husband last week.

Emergency crews responding to a reported domestic dispute at 11 Grace Lane shortly after 7:30 a.m. found flames burning in the multi-level home, as well as an unresponsive woman suffering from blunt-force trauma, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

The woman, who Morrissey identified as 49-year-old Owen, was pulled from a breezeway and pronounced dead at the scene.

Her estranged husband, 47-year-old Brendon Owen, was arrested outside of the home after police were forced to deploy a stun gun to subdue him.

Hours after being taken into custody, Owen was arraigned in Wrentham District Court, where he pleaded not guilty to what prosecutors called a “calculated killing.”

The State Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine an official cause and manner of death.

“At this time of year, domestic violence cases are always bad cases. At this time of year, sometimes it comes to head with some of the things that are going on with families around the holidays,” Morrissey said.

The candlelight service service honoring Shirley Owen and bringing awareness to domestic violence will be held at the Franklin Town Common at 5 p.m.

Attendees are asked to bring a candle and wear purple in honor of Owen.

There will be a candle light vigil in honor of Shirley Owen tomorrow night, December 19th at 5pm. Please see the attached flyer for all the information. We hope to see you there. pic.twitter.com/0j4zGBhtvY — Franklin Police (@franklinpolice) December 19, 2021

