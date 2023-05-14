WASHINGTON, DC (WHDH) — A candlelit vigil was held in Washington, D.C. to honor fallen Massachusetts State Police Trooper Tamar Bucci.

Bucci, 34, died in a traffic crash in Stoneham last year when a tanker truck hit her cruiser as she pulled over to help a motorist in a disabled vehicle on Interstate 93 north.

Bucci was the 22nd trooper in the department’s history to die in the line of duty.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)