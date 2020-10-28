Candy cannon: Winchester man finds creative way to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters

WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Winchester man has created a cool candy contraption to promote a safe and socially distant Halloween.

John Downs built a candy cannon that stands 12 feet tall- and uses a shop vacuum to shoot out the candy to trick or treaters with a press of a button. It took him about eight days to put the cannon together.:

“I was able to put together something that’s exciting and I think that the kids are really enjoying it and then parents are really enjoying that their kids get to come down and check it out,” Downs said.

The cannon can fit about 150 pieces of candy at a time.

