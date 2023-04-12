BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A first of its kind blood donation drive on Wednesday aimed to help dogs in need while honoring fallen Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon and his K-9 partner, Nero.

Held at the Bourne Police Station, the first “Cape Cod Veterinary Services Canine Blood Drive” involved getting 15 canine donors screened to see if they qualified to help bank life-saving blood for dogs.

“I just think on the fifth anniversary of Sean’s murder, it’s turned into an explosive day of goodness as is all the initiatives that have happened since his death,” Gannon’s mother Denise Morency Gannon said.

Gannon’s father, Patrick Gannon said a shortage of canine blood poses a challenge when an animal needs a transfusion. Efforts on Wednesday, Patrick said, “will really help to bolster the blood bank’s supplies.

Gannon was killed in a shooting in 2018 that also left Nero seriously injured.

Laws at the time prevented emergency responders from treating Nero or transporting him to an animal hospital.

He was rushed to help in the back of a police cruiser, though, and managed to survive his injury.

Last year, “Nero’s Law” was passed, allowing any K-9 injured in the line of duty to be transported by emergency personnel.

State Rep. Steven Xiarhos was deputy chief of police in Yarmouth in 2018.

He was at the scene the day Gannon and Nero were shot.

Years later, he said he’s happy to see something good come from such a tragic loss.

“It’s really special, on the five year anniversary of this horrible tragedy, we’re doing something to remember Sean and Nero and help save the lives of dogs,” Xiarhos said.

Organizers hope the canine blood drive will be an annual event, saying it’s a great way to help protect K-9 police officers.

