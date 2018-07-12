Cannabis Commission finalizes license for Leicester marijuana cultivator

BOSTON (WHDH) - LEICESTER, MASS. (WHDH) – The state’s Cannabis Control Commission finalized a license for a pot shop in Leicester Thursday.

The commission unanimously approved Cultivate Holdings to begin growing marijuana for legal sales now that it has passed background checks and inspections.

Despite being behind schedule, Commission Chair Steve Hoffman said members don’t want to rush things.

“There’s evidence that we’re continuing to process and … meet the requirements of the law and the expectations of the voters,” Hoffman said. “It’s hard to lose sight of the fact that ten months ago we started with no staff, no money, and no offices and I think we’ve accomplished a lot.”

No legal sales can begin in Massachusetts until a testing lab has been licensed.

Hoffman said he hopes to license a testing lab at the panel’s next meeting later this month.

