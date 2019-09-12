Cannabis commission poised to approve home pot delivery

BOSTON (WHDH) - State marijuana regulators are set to approve pot deliveries right to your door.

The Cannabis Control Commission chairman Steven Hoffman said a vote could come within the next two weeks to make it official.

“It’s not final, but we agreed in substance that we are going to go forward with home delivery as we have articulated it,” Hoffman said.

Even after the vote, it could take some time before consumers can make a call and have marijuana arrive on their doorstep.

Cities and towns would still be required to work out host agreements.

The commission is also expected to mandate that cannabis delivery drivers wear body cameras despite worries from the public over how long those videos are stored and how it could be used.

“They are valid and justifiable comments about concerns over privacy,” Commissioner Britte McBride said.

In the end, the commission decided to keep the video for 30 days unless law enforcement requires it be kept longer.

“We ended up in a place that both addresses the public safety concerns that we heard very extensively through this process as well as people that were concerned about the privacy implications,” Hoffman said.

The new service could go into effect as early as 2020.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)