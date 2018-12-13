Cannabis Control Commission approves 4 more retail pot shops in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Cannabis Control Commission approved four more retail pot shop locations in Massachusetts on Thursday.

Shops in Great Barrington, Pittsfield, Fall River, and Hudson were given the green light to begin selling recreational, adult-use marijuana in the near future.

The state’s third retail location, Alternative Therapies Group in Salem, is slated to open on Saturday.

The first two legal pot shops on the East Coast, New England Treatment Access, in Northampton, and Cultivate Holdings, of Leicester, opened for business in November.

The openings marked the end of a long wait for commercial sales in Massachusetts. The state’s voters legalized the use of recreational marijuana by adults 21 and older in 2016, but it’s taken more than two years for state legislators and regulators to reach the point where the first stores can finally open.

The target date for retail sales had been July 1.

JUST IN: The @MA_Cannabis has approved four new pot shops. Locations in Great Barrington, Pittsfield, Fall River and Hudson. #mapoli #7news pic.twitter.com/AK3vU2NjDZ — Sharman Sacchetti (@SharmanTV) December 13, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)