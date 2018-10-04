Cannabis Control Commission approves final business licenses for 2 retail pot shops

BOSTON (WHDH) - (WHDH) — The Cannabis Control Commission has voted to approve the first recreational marijuana retail licenses in Massachusetts.

Thursday’s vote approved final business licenses to operators at Cultivate Holdings in Leicester and New England Treatment Access in Northampton.

The commission also added conditions to their approvals so sales will not begin right away.

No additional details were immediately avaialble.

