Cannabis Control Commission approves marijuana delivery service in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Cannabis Control Commission on Tuesday approved marijuana delivery service and social consumption cafes in Massachusetts.

New rules will require delivery drivers to record all cash-only transactions on body camera. The video will be kept on file for up to 30 days and only be available to law enforcement officials investigating a crime.

Commission board members voted four-to-one in favor of the delivery service and consumption cafes, with one commissioner expressing safety concerns.

“I think it’s too early for social cafe consumption licenses,” Commissioner Jennifer Flanagan told reporters. “I think we need to stand up as an industry in making sure that the retail, the cultivation, and the microbusinesses all get priority before we start to do delivery and social consumption.”

Commission Chairman Steve Hoffman says home delivery is still months away because companies must first obtain host community agreements in the towns and cities they hope to operate in.

State law must be tweaked before social consumption cafes are cleared to open.

There is no timetable on when the necessary change will be made.

