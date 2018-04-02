Cannabis Control Commission begins accepting applications for pot shops

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Cannabis Control Commission on Monday started accepting applications from businesses that are applying to grow and sell marijuana.

“We opened the gates at 12 p.m. and we had several dozen within the first hour,” said Steve Hoffman, a Cannabis Control Commission Chairman.

Starting this summer, shops selling recreational marijuana are expected to begin popping up across Massachusetts.

At this point, only medical dispensaries and businesses which have proven they will boost local economies are able to apply to get pre-certified, then they can file for licenses on April 17. By June 1, all types of businesses can apply for licenses.

Massachsuetts voters legalized marijuana in Nov. 2016.

“It has been a real sprint to get to this point,” said Shawn Collins, the commission’s executive director. “This is a really important milestone.”

Governor Charlie Baker said the state’s Cannabis Control Commission has been working hard, even though he has expressed misgivings about legalized recreational marijuana.

“There were a lot of people who didn’t think we’d be in a position to begin accepting licenses,” Baker said. “Kudos to them.”

In addition to state approval, pot shops will need local approval, pass zoning bylaws and be required to sign an agreement outlining how the business will be conducted.

