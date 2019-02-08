Cannabis Control Commission orders Bay State marijuana facility to cease operations

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The state’s Cannabis Control Commission has ordered an Acton marijuana facility to temporarily cease and desist all operations.

The commission announced on Friday that is has ordered Massachusetts Wellspring to stop operating.

The reason for the order has not been released.

Patients are being urged to visit the program’s website to identify alternative registered marijuana dispensary locations.

Patients with questions can also call the commission at 617-701-8400 or email CannabisCommission2state.ma.us.

