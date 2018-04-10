BOSTON (WHDH) - The Cannabis Control Commission will meet to approve “priority certification” applications Tuesday for businesses that want to grow, process and sell recreational marijuana.

Those companies that are granted the certification can then apply for commercial licenses.

Hundreds of businesses started filing those applications last week.

Recreational marijuana will be legal to sell in July.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)