BOSTON (WHDH) - The Cannabis Control Commission will meet Wednesday to discuss a significant number of license applications to sell recreational marijuana.

The commission took a two-week break from public meetings and has recently started reviewing the first application for an independent testing lab.

Recreational marijuana has been legal in the state since July 1 but the commission had refused to put a timeline on a full rollout of sales.

